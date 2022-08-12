Skopje notifies Moscow about withdrawal of consent to establish Russian honorary consulate

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. North Macedonia has officially notified Russia that it recalls its consent for the establishment of an office of a Russian honorary consul in the city of Bitola, Russian foreign ministry deputy speaker, Ivan Nechayev, said on Friday.

"North Macedonia’s authorities have officially notified about the withdrawal of their consent for the establishment of a Russian honorary consul’s office in the city of Bitola. Nothing was said about the motives behind this step," he said in a commentary. "No doubt that it is yet another politically-charged gesture."

According to Nechayev, this anti-Russian move "is called to widen the gap in relations between Russia and North Macedonia, which originated due to North Macedonia’s non-independent conduct, and to demonstrate this country’s blind loyalty to its Western allies, their policy of sanctions and tough pressure on Russia."

"Regrettably, Skopje is sacrificing the institute of honorary consuls, who help develop human contacts, offer assistance to people and business, to the anti-Russian course. It looks like North Macedonia cares little about its own interests and is seeking to provoke our response, which will inevitably follow," the diplomat emphasized.