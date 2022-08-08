Poland about to establish control over Ukraine’s promising sectors — intelligence service

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Poland is getting prepared to establish control over the most promising sectors of Ukraine’s economy, the press service of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Monday.

"Information coming to the service indicates that Warsaw is gradually implementing its far-reaching plans about Ukraine. It is becoming more and more evident that that these plans are not only about the possible deployment of ‘Polish peacekeeping forces’ in western regions of this country, but also about establishing control over the most promising sectors of the neighboring country’s economy," it said.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, Polish companies are buying Ukrainian grain at understated prices triggering bankruptcies of Ukrainian companies. "Using the current difficult position Ukrainian farmers are in, including in terms of storing the harvest, Polish companies are purchasing their products underpriced, foredooming Ukrainian companies to bankruptcy in some cases. Then, it is planned to buy their assets and lands at rock-bottom prices," it said. "It can be illustrated, for instance, by the facts that they bought new-harvest barley at a price of 30 US dollars per tonne, or five-times cheaper than the real cost of this product."

It also said that Ukraine’s authorities have begun to sell out entire economic sectors to Poland. "As a matter of fact, Kiev’s current authorities are already selling out the country, giving priority on this ‘business project’ to the Polish neighbors. Along with that, the Polish side is investing funds in the establishing of a transport infrastructure and other logistics facilities for unimpeded export of Ukrainian food to Europe and other markets where prices are much higher," it noted.

It added that the implementation of such Warsaw’s plans is facilitated by "the new Kiev’s legislative framework - the law on special guarantees to Polish citizens and the law on privatization allowing to sell Ukrainian industrial enterprises with a 50% discount, which were passed by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament - TASS) in late July this year."