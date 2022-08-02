Memorial to soldiers killed during special operation in Ukraine unveiled near Vladimir

VLADIMIR, August 2. /TASS/. A memorial to Russian soldiers who were killed during the special military operation in Ukraine was unveiled in the city of Gus-Khrustalny in the Vladimir region, on Russia’s Airborne Force Day, the press service of the regional administration told TASS on Tuesday.

"This memorial has been built in memory of our soldiers who were killed during the special military operation in Ukraine. It will show that we remember our young men who sacrificed their lives. But it is important to bear in mind that the special operation continues, and our support is very important for those who are fighting there," an Airborne Force veteran, Viktor Bukanin, said at the opening ceremony.

The memorial was made at the special order of the city’s Airborne Force veterans.