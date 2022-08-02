Lavrov to visit Myanmar on August 3 — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Myanmar on August 3 for talks with the country’s top diplomat Wunna Maung Lwin, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"On August 3, the Russian top diplomat will make a working visit to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. He is expected to hold talks with the country’s foreign minister and meet with Myanmar’s leadership," she noted.

According to Zakharova, the parties plan to discuss "the current state of and the prospects for the entire complex of Russia-Myanmar relations, including political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, interaction in the field of defense and security, as well as humanitarian ties."

"Pressing international and regional issues will also be considered," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.