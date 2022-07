MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is meeting in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has posted images from the meeting on her Telegram channel.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Cairo late on Saturday. The visit to Egypt opens Lavrov's African tour. From July 24 to 28, the top Russian diplomat will visit, in addition to Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo.