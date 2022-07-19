Senior diplomat warns against attempts to politicize Ukrainian grain exports

UNITED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has warned against attempts to politicize the issue of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

"An announcement of an upcoming meeting does not mean that the meeting will take place, and there have been many announcements like these," he told reporters, when asked when the next round of consultations would take place in Istanbul. "We mean business so we hold meetings only when there is something to talk about and the parties are willing to listen to each other," the deputy foreign minister noted, adding: "Russia has a very constructive approach to the issue."

"If we are working, making efforts to ensure the food security of everyone around the world, then let’s talk about this instead of trying to politicize the issue and pin the blame on Russia," Vershinin stressed.