Russian embassy in US denies State Department’s statement on Moscow’s ‘global isolation’

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. The US State Department's verbal claims about Russia's "global isolation" are an attempt to wishful thinking and resemble a self-hypnosis session, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"We paid attention to the statement of the press office of the State Department that our country was allegedly isolated from the rest of the world economically, politically, culturally and diplomatically. Such words are nothing more than an attempt to give wishful thinking. The Russian leadership is actively involved in international processes and is in constant contact with the heads of most countries of the world. Even in the West, they are increasingly talking about the lack of alternatives to dialogue with Russia in global problems solving," the embassy pointed out.

"The unsubstantiated statements of Americans resemble a self-hypnosis session. Instead of recognizing the impossibility of ‘canceling’ Russia, they prefer to amuse themselves with illusions. We see in this a desire to convince US citizens of the justification of the anti-Russian course and illegitimate Western sanctions, which turn into large costs for their initiators," the Russian diplomats added.

They slammed "outright fiction" the claims about the "isolation" of the Russian delegation at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Indonesia. "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a number of productive meetings with colleagues from other countries," the embassy stressed.

The Washington Post earlier reported that former State Department officials have criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his lack of contact with Russia in the current environment.