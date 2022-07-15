UN fails to take balanced stance on situation around Vinnitsa — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The UN Secretariat has failed to take an balanced stance on the developments in the Ukrainian city of Vinnitsa, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

When asked to comment on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s statments about developments in Vinnitsa, she said that "contrary to the requirements of the UN Charter, the Secretariat fails to take an equidistant stance, which is what one would expect from the secretariat of the most reputable international organization, particularly designed to help resolve disputes."

"I would like to remind my respected colleagues at the UN Secretariat that their goal is not to take anyone’s side in controversial situations but to facilitate efforts to maintain peace and stability. This is what they are paid for and what they are mandated to do," Zakharova pointed out.

She also emphasized that the United Nations should know from the Russian Defense Ministry’s reports that a strike on Vinnitsa, which involved Kalibr high-precision missiles, "targeted a garrison officers' club where consultations between the command of the Ukrainian air forces and representatives of foreign weapons suppliers were underway." "We recommend that Guterres ask Ukraine why the Kiev regime keeps establishing military facilities in close proximity to civilian ones," the Russian diplomat maintained.

Besides, in Zakharova’s words, neither Guterres nor any other official from the UN Secretariat condemned "an attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure" when it came to the shelling of Kursk, Belgorod or Novaya Kakhovka.