MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region will decide on the procedure for holding a referendum to join Russia and on the ballot paper design in the next two to three days, Yevgeny Balitsky, who heads the region’s military-civilian administration, said on Thursday.

"In the next few days, we will come up with the procedure [for the referendum] and the design of the ballot paper. I guess, in the next two to three days, maybe next week, <…> we will have the ballot paper printed," the official told the Rossiya-24 television.

The region is not considering postponing the referendum, Balitsky stressed, however the procedure for holding the plebiscite could be altered to ensure "better security."

The bulk of the region’s residents have voiced support for joining any of the existing Russian federal districts, he said. Earlier, the authorities in the Zaporozhye Region said the share of locals who would like their region to become a new Russian federal district topped 60%.

So far, some 70% of the Zaporozhye Region’s territory has been liberated, with the city of Zaporozhye still under Kiev’s control. Melitopol is currently substituting the city as the region’s administrative center.