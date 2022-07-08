Ukrainian political elites copy Nazi Germany’s propaganda campaigns – Russian diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s political and diplomatic elites are mimicking Nazi Germany’s propaganda campaigns, the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a letter, released in the run-up to the Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council.

"When the situation in and around Ukraine is being considered at various UN fora, there are occasional voices of doubt of the Neo-Nazi nature of the current Maidan regime in Kiev and its armed fighters, including those from radical nationalist groups," the document says. "The meeting is set to address this issue. The discussion will give an opportunity to learn the history of Nazism in Ukraine and its current status."

"Understanding this issue is indispensable for the unbiased analysis of the crimes of nationalist battalions against civilians in the East and South of Ukraine," Russian diplomats said.

The Russian permanent mission reiterated that the most notorious Ukrainian Nazi collaborators are now being praised as heroes by the current Kiev government, including through educational programs for young generations.

According to Russian diplomats, the Kiev government’s ‘passion for Nazi legacy’ reveals itself in tattoos. Members of the Azov neo-Nazi battalion, who surrendered in Mariupol, were covered with Nazi-linked tattoos.

"The war crimes and tactics, torturing methods of certain divisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine mimic those of the Third Reich. As do the methods of political and diplomatic elites who copy educational programs and propaganda campaigns," the document says.