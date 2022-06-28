Russia’s operation in Ukraine to last until its goals are achieved — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s military operation in Ukraine will continue until Ukraine stops shelling Donbass and until no threat comes from its territory, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"We launched the special military operation to stop shelling of Donbass by Ukraine, so that no threat was coming both to Russia and people in the south and southeast of Ukraine from the territory of that country, which has been turned into anti-Russia at the behest of Western countries," he said at a UN Security Council meeting.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was allowed to speak before the UN Security Council remotely and without prior consultations with other council members, which violates the existing practices, Polyansky said.

"We are seriously concerned by the Albanian presidency’s attitude regarding President Zelensky’s participation in the current session. No prior consultations on the issue with all Council members were held. In fact, delegations were informed about it at the very last moment. This violates the existing practice and traditions of the Security Council’s work," he said.