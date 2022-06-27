Russia's opponents expect it to bow to them, but it is not happen - Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia's opponents expect that either it will bow to them or its economy will collapse, but this will not happen, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty.

"It is clear that all these blockades and bans are long term ones. Our opponents are waiting for us to either bow to them, or our economy will collapse. They assure their citizens that ‘hellish sanctions’ against Russia are about to bring it to ruin. I have to disappoint them: this is not going to happen," he said.

Medvedev said that the West "underestimates Russia, as usual, or, more precisely, tries wishful thinking.".

Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO poses more danger to Russia than the membership of Sweden and Finland, Medvedev said.

When asked to assess the two threats, he pointed out that "the answer is clear." "Ukraine would be far more dangerous for our country as a NATO member," Medvedev stressed. He explained, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin, that unsettled territorial disputes and different understandings of territorial statuses were the reason.

"For us, Crimea is part of Russia, and it’s forever. Any attempt to encroach upon Crimea would be equal to a declaration of war against our country. If a NATO member state makes such a move, it will lead to a conflict against the entire North Atlantic Alliance, World War III, a total disaster," Medvedev pointed out.

Russia will be able to develop its industry and make sizeable "holes" in the sanctions "curtain," according to Medvedev.

In an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, he said that "this is absolutely not the first time in our history that we are being pressured with all might. And we can only count on our own resources and intelligence. Even in the most difficult times we did not submit to pressure and the iron curtain did not become an obstacle for us. And now, I am confident, the same will happen - we will be able both to develop our industry and to make sizeable holes in this curtain," he asserted.

According to Medvedev, the country’s technological sovereignty is one of the main conditions of Russia’s independence and security. In his opinion, it is particularly significant for critically important infrastructure and the strategic spheres of the economy.