Foreigners to be able to get fan ID to visit Russian premier league football matches

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Foreigners and children under 14 years of age will be obliged to obtain fan IDs to visit sports stadiums to see Russian premier league football matches, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said on Monday.

This season fan IDs will mandatory for all spectators visiting premier league matches.

For children under 14, a fan ID card will be issued through the account of one of the parents on the public services portal. Foreign nationals will also have to register on the public services portal in a special section and then to follow a standard procedure to obtain a fan card.

On Monday, the Ministry of Digital Development and the Ministry of Sports published the rules for issuing and getting fan IDs. The card will have to be presented from the beginning of this season at the following stadiums: Yekaterinburg-Arena, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-Arena, Solidarity-Arena in Samara and Fisht in Sochi.

On June 1, amendments to the federal law On Physical Culture and Sports in Russia came into force. They concern personal ID cards for all sports goers.