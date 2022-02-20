MFA comments on US embassy’s warning about "terrorist attack threats" in Russia

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asked the U.S. embassy in Russia, if they have transferred the data about allegedly existing threats of terrorist attacks in public places in Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as along the Russian-Ukrainian border to their Russian colleagues.

"My question to the U.S. embassy in Moscow: Did you transfer the relevant data to your Russian colleagues via our partnership channels? If no - how should we understand all this?" she wrote in her Telegram channel on Sunday.

On Sunday, the US embassy in Moscow has warned American nationals about alleged threats of terror attacks in public places in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

"According to media sources, there have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine," the embassy said in a press statement on its official website without giving links on specific publications.