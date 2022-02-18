Greece expects to discuss European security, bilateral agenda with Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Greece expects to discuss in detail the ways of further development of bilateral relations with Moscow, as well as to synchronize watches on European security issues, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias stated at talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

The Greek top diplomat noted that this was the fifth meeting with his Russian counterpart in the last two and a half years, but the current negotiations were of "special importance." "Thank you for the opportunity to discuss in detail security issues in Europe at today's meeting. It is well known that Greece stands for the preservation of peace, security and stability, as well as for a constructive dialogue based on the principles of compliance with international law, the law of the sea and fundamental principles of the UN Charter," Dendias said.

Dendias expects to inform the Russian counterpart "about the development of the situation in the Aegean Sea region, the Eastern Mediterranean, on the Cyprus issue," exchange views on the situation in Syria and Libya and hear Moscow's stance on this. "I look forward to a detailed discussion on the ways to further develop our bilateral relations, especially after the meeting that took place between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Russian President Vladimir Putin last December," he stressed. "I think our bilateral agenda is very rich and we have something to discuss".