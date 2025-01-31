Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroyed in Energodar near Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, January 31. /TASS/. A Ukrainian kamikaze drone was destroyed in the city of Energodar near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, no one was hurt, the city’s acting mayor, Maxim Pukhov, said.

"Another attempt to attack Energodar was thwarted today. A kamikaze drone was destroyed in within the city limits. No one was hurt, no damage was reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Energodar is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River and the Kakhovka water reservoir, some 135 kilometers from the city of Melitopol, the temporary administrative center of the Zaporozhye Region. The city is home to the employees of the Zaporozhye NPP and their families. After the city came under Russia’s control in 2022, it was been regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops.