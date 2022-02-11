Putin focuses on Russia-CIS relations with Security Council

NOVO-OGARYOVO, February 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to the Security Council of the Russian Federation on Friday about Moscow’s ties with CIS countries, stressing that this topic was a vital one.

"One of our foreign policy priorities is relations with the CIS countries in the post-Soviet space. We will discuss this very topic today. I would like to stress once again that it is certainly one of the key issues for us," the head of state said at a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

Putin said that Russia "has a lot of initiatives and a very good dialogue with leading partners, and a large volume of trade". "We work with many of them within the framework of the EurAsEC (former name of the EAEU - TASS), within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty," he added.

"Recent events show that all this work has generated a positive result, and it is in demand. We will talk to you today about how to improve the mechanisms that we have created in this direction in recent years," the president added.

The meeting was attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, Special Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.