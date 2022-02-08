Macron’s Ukraine visit may help to ensure Kiev’s compliance with Minsk accords — senator

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky may be a step forward in convincing Kiev to comply with the Minsk accords, Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said on Tuesday.

"It seems to me that today's conversation in Kiev will be another step forward, even if it’s a small one, in convincing the Kiev authorities of the need to implement the Minsk agreements," the senator said on the Vmeste RF television channel, commenting on Macron’s visit to Kiev.

According to the senator, "Kyiv does not have its own position," therefore Russia should "consolidate the position of France, Germany, their EU allies, <...> the United States in order to put pressure on Kiev, to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements,"

"Then everything will instantly fall into place," Kosachev said.

He also expressed hope that Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is expected to visit Moscow, "will be able to adopt an independent stance."

"We don’t expect any pro-Russian position from them. We don’t call on them to surrender Ukraine to Russia and turn their backs to the problems of the southeast," he said. "We call on them to adopt a normal European position, which involves collective decisions, where NATO isn’t a part of the decision."

"NATO, perhaps, is a solution for the states that are in [the alliance], but not all of Europe is in the NATO," Kosachev said. "NATO does not solve problems for Europe, but only generates them again."

The senator said both France and Germany are acting "decently," given that they are under pressure from the United States and the newest members of NATO and the European Union, such as Poland and the Baltic countries, in addition to Ukraine, which is only seeking membership in these organizations. "The pressure comes from all sides, and it is not that easy to stand up to it and hold your ground," he said. France and Germany are doing just that, he said.

Kosachev said the United Kingdom, which has left the EU and is rapidly moving closer to the United States and third countries, has helped France and Germany to hold a special position on Russia. "France and Germany need to show that the old classic Europe remains where it has always been and is able to play its own role," he said.

Commenting on Macron's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before, the deputy speaker attached great importance to it and said some of its aspects were remarkable. For example, he put the spotlight on the fact that it was Macron who came to Moscow, and not Putin to Paris. He also pointed out that Macron visited Moscow before traveling to Kiev, not the other way round as was the case with some previous visits by other foreign government officials.

Equally important was that the negotiations lasted more than five hours, the senator said. "The talks were really meaningful," he said. "It was not just an exchange of views that were already known and just meant to show to each other they were adamant about upholding them."

"It was a conversation about the matter of the fact. This gives me optimism," Kosachev said.

"On the other hand, it is clear that Macron does not have the authority to speak on behalf of the so-called collective West," the lawmaker went on to say. "The conversation is ultimately with the Americans and their NATO allies. It concerns the activities of NATO in Europe."

He said Macron may have been seeking to clarify how Russia might react to the responses that the US and NATO gave to its security proposals.

The talks between the leaders of Russia and France could pave the way to some serious changes, Kosachev said. "I don’t know whether we will ultimately call it a breakthrough," he said. "A lot will depend on whether Washington and Brussels will hear what not only Russia, but maybe Russia and France together have to say where their positions have converged."

On Monday, Macron and Putin held talks in Moscow, discussing, among other things, the situation around Ukraine. At a joint press conference with Putin, the French leader promised that he would raise the issue of the implementation of the Minsk agreements during discussions in Kiev on Tuesday.