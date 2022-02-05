Russian ambassador says Bloomberg publication ‘Russia Invades Ukraine’ "an outrage"

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The fact that the US news agency Bloomberg reported about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is "an outrage" which is impossible to explain, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on the YouTube channel Soloviev Live on Saturday.

"Certainly, what happened today in the night is, well, nothing else but an outrage. It defies any explanation when they published the headlines, which were probably put on stand-by when all you need to do is just press a button - and an article comes out saying that Russians have already advanced to the Dnieper or somewhere else," he said.

On Saturday, the Bloomberg news site posted a headline reading: "Russia invades Ukraine," which stayed up for about 20 minutes before being taken down. The agency later admitted the error and apologized. According to the agency, headlines are usually prepared for many scenarios and this one was published inadvertently. "The headline has been removed and we are investigating the cause," Bloomberg said.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS later in the day that "it hardly was a provocation." However, he pointed out that this "makes it clear how dangerous such tensions are, which have been triggered by daily aggressive statements that we keep hearing from Washington, European capitals and London."

"Any spark is dangerous amid tensions," Peskov stressed.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected these allegations.