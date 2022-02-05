Russian Embassy to US will work "till last diplomat," ambassador pledges

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to the United States intends to operate until it has at least one diplomat and to do its utmost to return bilateral relations back to normal, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on the YouTube channel Soloviev Live on Saturday.

"I want to get it across in a clear and distinct way, without any pathos. We will be working here till the last diplomat and will do our best to defend the national interests while trying to normalize Russian-US relations," he said.