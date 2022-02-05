Sanctions waivers to help US, Iran return to compliance with JCPOA - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The United States’ move to restore the sanctions waivers that allow Iran to receive assistance from other countries for the peaceful use of nuclear energy will expedite the return of Washington and Tehran to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russia’s Permanent Envoy to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"The US decision to restore ‘nuclear’ waivers is a move in the right direction. It will help expedite restoration of the JCPOA and the mutual return of the US and Iran to compliance with the 2015 deal. It also can be seen as an indication that the Vienna talks have entered the final stage," the tweet reads.

A senior US Department of State official said on Friday that the Washington administration had decided to restore the sanctions waivers that made it possible for Iran to receive assistance from other countries, including Russia, in terms of the peaceful use of nuclear energy. However, according to the US authorities, the move doesn’t mean that the parties are close to reaching an understanding on their mutual return to full compliance with the nuclear deal.