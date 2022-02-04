Kiev authorities attempting to show they give up on Minsk agreements — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Recent statements by Kiev authorities stress that they are giving up on the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Friday.

"Unfortunately, the recent statements by the Kiev authorities, the Kiev regime, which calls into question the sincerity of their intentions to resolve the crisis in Donbass by peaceful means on the basis of a set of measures, emphasize what we talked about earlier: unfortunately, it seems that they are just giving up on them," she maintained.

"It’s not Moscow that is imagining something, I'm addressing [Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry] Kuleba now, it’s written in the Minsk agreements, which were signed by the President of Ukraine in the presence of everyone else and worked out by him," the diplomat pointed out. "Therefore, it is not we who see a certain special status, it is written there - all the steps that need to be implemented."

Zakharova noted that Paris and France should force Kiev to fully implement the Minsk agreements if they want to make progress in resolving the Ukrainian crisis. "Therefore, if Paris wants to make progress in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, both French and German colleagues just need to be serious, <...> from the point of view of implementation, I understand that this is not simple, but we need to work with Kiev, make it fully implement the Minsk agreements," she concluded.