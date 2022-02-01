Date and venue of Russia-Africa summit not yet determined — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 1./TASS/. The timeframe and venue of a second Russia-Africa summit have not been determined yet, and it is not ruled out that the meeting will take place via a videoconference, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Tuesday.

"So far, there is no final decision on the venue and the timeframe for holding the Russia-Africa summit," the diplomat said. "We will try to have it in person, but all options are possible, including via video," Bogdanov said.

Bogdanov also said that he might represent Russia at the summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa. "The issue of the [Russia-Africa] summit will also be discussed there," he noted. "But it is said that the access to the headquarters is closed in Ethiopia, so the meetings will take place elsewhere," Bogdanov said, noting that "there are many circumstances related to the coronavirus restrictions.".