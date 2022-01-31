Russian leader to discuss issues of European security with Hungarian PM, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will discuss the issues of European security and economic cooperation between the countries at a meeting on Tuesday, February 1, the press service of the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

"It is planned to discuss the issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian areas, as well share views on the relevant issues of ensuring European security," the statement said.

Orban’s visit is very important, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier. Moscow is looking forward to fruitful negotiations, after which a joint press conference is planned, he said. Peskov noted the robust ties between the two countries, adding that Russia admires Hungary’s independent approach to satisfying its own interests and choosing partners.

According to the Hungarian side, Orban is expected to discuss an increase in Russian gas supplies, the issues of the production of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus jab in Hungary, the construction of the Paks 2 nuclear power plant and other topics during the talks with Putin.