US wants its answer to stay secret because it answered nothing — Russian senator

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The United States’ written answer to Russia’s security guarantee proposals in fact is not a proper answer at all, and this is the reason, why it wants the paper to stay secret, the Federation Council’s Deputy Speaker, Konstantin Kosachev, said on Thursday.

"First, the Americans and then, NATO asked Russia to refrain from making their answers public. They argue that in this way it would be more convenient to conduct confidential talks. But I suspect that the true reason is different. In fact, the Americans and NATO are well aware that they said nothing to respond to Russia’s proposals on the merits," Kosachev said in a televised interview.

He remarked that all this had been very predictable and "cannot but cause regret."

At the same time Kosachev it was good the replies were made in writing, because "this is preferable than what happened 30 years ago, when the Americans and NATO promised something, but never committed those promises to paper."

"Even if one does not use a magnifying glass to read the transcripts of negotiations held in those days, it will be easy to see that the counterparts expressed their understanding it was desirable for our country to have the corresponding agreements (regarding NATO’s non-expansion to the East - TASS) stated on paper. For the past 30 years our geopolitical opponents proceeded from the assumption that they are the trend-setters in shaping the edifice of security the way they deem right, while Russia is expected to simply agree with everything," Kosachev said.

He added that wording of the answer was now being examined by the diplomats and military experts. After that there will follow a report to the president, who will make a final decision on Russia’s reaction to the received documents.

"We have to wait and hope that this attempt to bring European affairs in line with the common sense and the common interests of all European countries will not end in failure," he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on December 17 published Russia’s drafts of security guarantee agreements Moscow expects Washington and NATO to conclude. The two proposed treaties - with the United States and NATO - envisage, among other things, NATO’s pledge to refrain from expansion to the east, including the abrogation of plans for admitting Ukraine to the alliance, and also restrictions on the deployment of major attack weapons, including nuclear ones.

The United States and NATO provided their answer these Russian proposals in writing on January 26.