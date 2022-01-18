Moscow would like more constructive relations with Berlin, Russian top diplomat says

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia would like for relations between Moscow and Berlin to be more constructive and aims to overcome accumulated problems with all new members of the German government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said opening talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday.

"Certainly, we would like to see a more constructive state of the Russian-German relations, we aim to overcome the accumulated problems with all members of the new government and are invariably interested in good relations with Germany on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and the consideration of mutual interests," he said.

The Russian top diplomat also noted that he appreciated the opportunity to conduct the talks only several weeks after Germany’s new government was formed and started work.

"I am very grateful to you for the January 10 letter to me in a positive tonality. I would like to particularly stress your statement on the centuries-old and historical links between the people of Russia and Germany as well as on the joint responsibility for the successful development of bilateral relations. I am absolutely of the same mind. I hope that today we will work precisely in this spirit," the Russian foreign minister emphasized.