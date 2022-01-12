Ukraine de-escalation is possible if Kiev fulfils Minsk accords - Russian diplomat

BRUSSELS, January 12. /TASS/. Kiev has to fulfil the Minsk accords to make de-escalation around Ukraine possible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a news conference following a Russia-NATO Council on Wednesday.

"Our position is absolutely understandable: a de-escalation is possible," he said. "First of all, the government in Kiev has to be forced to pursue complete and unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements that are part of international law."

"If the Minsk agreements are implemented, there won’t be any threat to either Ukraine’s security or territorial integrity," the diplomat went on to say.

Grushko said NATO countries could help to de-escalate the situation by halting military supplies to Ukraine and recalling their military instructors.