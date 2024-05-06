Delegations from 25 Russian regions to visit Sino-Russian forum in Harbin

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. Delegations from twenty-five Russian regions will take part in the fourth Sino-Russian forum on interregional cooperation on the sidelines of the Russia-China Expo in Harbin, head of the Russian trade mission in China Alexey Dakhnovsky said at a press conference.

"The Expo’s central event will be the fourth Sino-Russian forum on interregional cooperation, which will be held on May 17, 2024," Dakhnovsky said. "Delegations from twenty-five Russian regions confirmed their participation in the forum," he said. Seventeen regions will be presented at the senior officials level, he noted.

The Expo’s business program comprised fifteen activities - forums, panel sessions, discussions, and so on, Dakhnovsky said. Participants will discuss issues of interregional, trade and economic, investment and research and technology cooperation, and strengthening of ties in spheres of construction, industry, lumber complex, metrology, standardization, logistics, and youth entrepreneurship, he added.

The 8th Russia-China Expo will be held in Harbin from May 17 to 21, 2024.