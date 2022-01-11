Threats to global security will grow, if Russia, US fail to reach agreements — source

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Threats to global security will only grow if Russia and the United States fail to reach an agreement on security guarantees Moscow insists on, a source close to the bilateral talks told TASS on Tuesday.

"There is a direct sense for Russia and the United States to reach an agreement. Otherwise, threats to global security will grow higher," the source said following Monday’s Russian-US talks in Geneva.

It was also mentioned that "the US delegation in Geneva promised to report about the results of its talks with Russia to its superiors and give a written response next week."

"The Americans promised to report about the results of the Geneva [talks] to their superiors and give us a written response next week. This is what we will proceed from. They have made a promise, so they should keep it," the source said.