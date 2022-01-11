Russia ready for further work with US on security guarantees, diplomat says

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia displayed a working spirit during talks with the US on security guarantees and is ready for further constructive dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"We proceed from the premise — and, I think, this is obvious, — that the complex issues [of the security guarantees], and these are very complex issues, the issues that cause, to put it mildly, the differences of opinion, still have a chance and should have a chance for a professional, constructive, business-like conversation. We, on our part, I think, demonstrated and displayed this spirit. We are ready for further work," the diplomat noted, commenting on the results of the Russian-US consultations on security guarantees in Geneva.

According to the spokeswoman, "there’s no drama" along the corresponding working track. The Russian side conducted the Geneva consultations based on the previously stated positions. Talks are ahead on the issues of security guarantees at a session of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels and at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna. "Based on the totality of the conducted talks, when the corresponding picture is formed, analytical conclusions will be drawn," she concluded.

The Russian-US consultations dedicated to the issues of security guarantees concluded on January 10 in Geneva. On January 12, Russia will discuss its concerns in the security sphere in Europe as well as the Russian projects on security guarantees at the Brussels meeting of the NATO-Russia Council and on January 13 - at the Vienna session of the OSCE Permanent Council.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Russia and the US on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.