Russian senior diplomat Grushko says he will represent MFA at NATO-Russia Council meeting

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko will represent the Foreign Ministry at the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels on January 12, Grushko told TASS on Tuesday.

"The delegation brings together representatives of the Foreign Ministry and defense officials. I will be heading [the delegates] of the Foreign Ministry," he said in response to a question.

On Tuesday, NATO confirmed a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on January 12 and called on Moscow to consider "NATO’s concerns about Russia’s actions." The latest meeting of the NATO-Russia Council took place in in the summer of 2019, but failed to yield any practical results. NATO’s Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session (MCCS) will also be held in Brussels on January 12-13.

Alexander Grushko served as Russia’s Permanent Representative to NATO in Brussels from 2012 to 2018.