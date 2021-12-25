Diplomat refutes claims that NATO non-expansion won’t be discussed at talks

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has refuted claims made by the US and a number of Western countries that the issue of NATO eastward non-expansion won’t be discussed at talks on security guarantees.

"In the US and a number of Western countries, statements were made that during the upcoming discussions of the Russian proposal on developing legal security guarantees the issue of NATO non-expansion won’t be considered. With regards to this, we are emphasizing: it is precisely NATO non-expansion and the nonappearance of weapon systems threatening our security near Russian borders that are the main, key issues at the upcoming talks with the US and NATO. This should be clearly understood by those who still have not figured out the essence of the Russian position," the diplomat’s commentary made public on Saturday said.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Russia and the US on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. These drafts were submitted to the Americans at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 15.