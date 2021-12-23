Moscow and Seoul maintain high level of interaction despite pandemic — envoy

SEOUL, December 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Seoul have maintained a high level of cooperation despite the pandemic in 2021, Russia’s Ambassador to Seoul Andrei Kulik told TASS on Thursday.

"Although the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia and the Republic of Korea have maintained a high level of bilateral cooperation in 2021," the Russian ambassador noted. He pointed out that the joint efforts of the parties made it possible to hold a Year of mutual exchanges dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"The mutual visits of Foreign Ministers of Russia and South Korea, Sergey Lavrov and Chung Eui-yong have been significant events. With their participation, the opening and closing ceremonies of the Year were held in a solemn atmosphere in Seoul on March 24 and in Moscow on October 27. Under the theme "Be Friends. Trust. Act", about 200 joint events organized by ministries, the business community, scientific and academic circles, public and youth structures of Russia and the Republic of Korea have been successfully implemented," Kulik stressed.