Security guarantees emerged in wake of West’s unacceptable actions — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Moscow’s recently initiated proposals on security guarantees come in the wake of a surge in regard to alarming and unacceptable actions on behalf of the United States and NATO in collaboration with Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

Asked why Russia came up with the proposals on security guarantees at exactly this time of the year, the Russian diplomat replied "It is because this year saw a sharp hike in alarming and unacceptable activities on behalf of the United States, NATO member countries in close collaboration with Ukraine and other, the so-called, NATO’s partners."

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released two draft documents on ensuring legal security guarantees from the United States and NATO.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on NATO to start substantive negotiations in order to provide Russia with reliable and long-term security guarantees. The head of state clarified that Russia needs legal guarantees, since the promises previously made by its Western colleagues had not been fulfilled.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters last week on Thursday, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Moscow was ready to immediately start negotiations on the draft documents concerning the security guarantees.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov would represent Russia during the negotiations on this topic.