Russia’s preparations for talks with US on security safeguards advancing well — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. / TASS /. Russia has made progress in preparations for talks on security safeguards with the US, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated at an online briefing on Friday.

"Our internal preparation for working on security safeguards is at an advanced stage. The development of formats and directions is underway. In the near future, we will lay out to [the American] colleagues our vision regarding the directions, formats and platforms, which, in our opinion, should be used," the senior diplomat noted.

According to Ryabkov, a substantial part of the issues relating to security guarantees can be included into the already existing dialogue with the US on strategic stability. "There is a suitable framework for this, however, we are going to address this not only there," the deputy foreign minister stated.

The senior diplomat also called for giving thought to developing a new document that would replace the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty expiring in 2026. "We need to deepen the discussion on the specifics as part of the dialogue on strategic stability at the upcoming meeting," Ryabkov said, noting that the new round of the talks between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability was likely to take place in January 2022.