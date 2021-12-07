No reason to expect ‘any breakthrough’ from Putin-Biden virtual summit, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States will hold a working conversation via video conference on Tuesday and there is no reason to expect any breakthrough, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is no reason to expect any breakthrough from this dialogue. It will be a working conversation taking place at a very difficult time," he pointed out.

Tensions have skyrocketed in Europe recently, the Kremlin spokesman noted. "They are extraordinarily high. It certainly requires a personal conversation at the top level," Peskov explained.

He also said that contacts between the two presidents are a good thing per se, even if there are no breakthroughs.