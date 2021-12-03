Kremlin spokesman confirms Putin received Milorad Dodik in Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin received the Serb member of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Presidium, Milorad Dodik in the Kremlin.

"We did not announce that. It is true that the leader of Republika Srpska did meet with Putin face to face. It was a very useful and detailed discussion," Peskov said.

In reply to an elaborative question why the Kremlin refrained from announcing the meeting ahead of it, on December 2, Peskov explained that "yesterday’s main event was the extensive conference the president held [on the situation in the coal industry]. You see, we were in a rush. The conference was a priority, of course," Peskov said.

"But this by no means belittles the importance of the meeting with Milorad Dodik," he stressed.

Earlier, Dodik said he had agreed with Putin the current price of gas for Republika Srpska would remain unchanged. Also, he stressed that the Russian leader supported the idea of extending the Balkan Stream gas pipeline into Republika Srpska. This issue will be on the agenda of Friday’s meetings with Gazprom officials. Also, Dodik said he had discussed with Putin the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina.