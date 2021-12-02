NATO snubs Russia’s proposals on easing tension on borders, says Lavrov

STOCKHOLM, December 2. /TASS/. The North Atlantic alliance continues escalating the situation on the Russian borders and rejects Moscow’s proposals on easing tension, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of a meeting of OSCE foreign ministers on Thursday.

"NATO continues its activity aimed at escalating the situation directly on our borders. NATO refuses to consider our proposals on easing tension and preventing dangerous incidents," Russia’s top diplomat pointed out.

The military potential in Eastern Europe, including near the Russian borders is "being actively built up," Lavrov pointed out.

"Every day we hear vociferous statements with threats addressed to us and all this inevitably affects the OSCE activity," the Russian foreign minister said.