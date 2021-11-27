US rejects all Russian proposals to restore inter-parliamentary ties - ambassador

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The United States rejects all Russian proposals to restore inter-parliamentary ties and turns down requests for meetings at the Congress, Russia’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on the YouTube channel Soloviev.Live on Saturday.

"All our requests for meetings at the Congress are rejected. They do not even want to listen to Russian arguments. They turn a deaf ear to our proposals to restore inter-parliamentary ties," he said.

Antonov added that the United States suffers from "moral egoism" and egotism, exclusively supporting its own initiatives and overestimating its capabilities,

"The world is actually developing, the world is becoming more and more complex. And we cannot address alone the challenges that the United States and the Russian Federation are facing nowadays," the Russian ambassador said.