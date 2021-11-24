No proof exists of Russia’s military build-up on border with Ukraine — envoy

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. There is no proof of Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine, Head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna military security and arms control talks Konstantin Gavrilov said on Wednesday.

"There is not a single proof of the Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border," the envoy said in a live broadcast of the Rossiya-24 TV channel, adding that all the information furnished at Moscow’s request to prove these claims was false.

As the Russian envoy stressed, "the main aim of the United States and the Kiev regime is to deflect attention from problems inside Ukraine."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russia was witnessing the West’s intentional media crusade to paint Moscow as a threat to political settlement in Ukraine. The Kremlin press secretary did not rule out that this crusade was just a disguise to cover up "the aggressive aims that Kiev may be nurturing."

For his part, Russia’s UN Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya said that no tension existed on Russia’s border with Ukraine and the Russian troops conducted movements on their territory. Also, as the press office of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service pointed out, the incoming data suggest that the US Department of State is using diplomatic channels to disseminate absolutely false information among its allies and partners about the concentration of forces in Russia for the military invasion of Ukraine.