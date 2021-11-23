Putin congratulates Rumen Radev on his reelection as Bulgaria’s President — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to Rumen Radev on the occasion of his reelection as Bulgaria’s President, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

"The confident victory at the election is a testament to the trust Bulgarian citizens have in you. I hope that your activities as the head of state will continue to facilitate the development of constructive Russian-Bulgarian interaction," the Russian president noted.

The second round of a presidential election in Bulgaria was held on Sunday without serious violations. The official results of the vote and the electoral activity should be reported by the Central Election Commission within four days following the polls.

According to data, published on Monday on the Central Election Commission’s official website, 66.72% or 1,539,650 people voted for Radev. The other candidate, Rector of Sofia University Anastas Gerdzhikov, garnered 31.8% of the vote (733,791). Some 1.48% of voters (34,169) voted against all candidates.