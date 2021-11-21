Russian observers arrive in Venezuela to work in elections - ambassador

RIO DE JANEIRO, November 21. /TASS/. A delegation from the Russian Central Election Commission, led by Alexander Kurdyumov, arrived in Caracas to observe local elections in Venezuela on Sunday, the Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS.

"The delegation arrived today (on Saturday - TASS) in the morning at 8:15 am Caracas time (15:15 Moscow time)," the diplomat said. He added that he met the delegation at the airport together with Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Relations for Europe Daniela Rodr·guez. "On November 21, early in the morning Venezuelan time, approximately at noon in Moscow, in accordance with the program of the Venezuelan National Electoral Council, observers from the Russian Central Election Commission will start to open voting stations," the Ambassador said.

Regional and municipal elections will be held in Venezuela on Sunday, in which the country’s citizens will determine the future heads of local executive power and members of the legislative assemblies. As the National Electoral Council reported earlier, more than 70,000 candidates run for elective positions. About 300 foreign experts from abroad came to observe the elections in Venezuela.

"Interim data should appear at around 22:00 [Sunday] Moscow time. Preliminary results will appear on Monday closer to early morning Moscow time," the Russian Ambassador summed up.