Sanctions amid pandemic exacerbate inequality — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, November 9. /TASS/. Unilateral sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic narrow down countries’ opportunities to address the consequences and only exacerbate inequality, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday at a UN Security Council meeting.

According to the Russian diplomat, tragic situations, which are now facing several Middle East nations, are bound to recur. "And no fair conceptions can hide it," he said.

"The use of illegal unilateral sanctions or threats of sanctions, or denial of assistance to development are even more vile practices," he said at a UN Security Council meeting. "These inhumane restrictions, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, narrow down countries’ opportunities to overcome the consequences, undermine legitimate governments’ efforts toward reaching the goals of sustainable development, which only exacerbates inequality at the interstate level and ultimately impairs the wellbeing of innocent people."

"The example of Syria, for which our American and European colleagues are prepared to punish countries and companies alike, vividly demonstrates this trend, casting a shadow over the humanist discourse on the link between peace and development," Nebenzia noted. "We call on all those concerned to lend an ear to the United Nations Secretary General’s corresponding appeal and stop these vile practices.".