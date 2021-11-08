Moscow ready for dialogue with Berlin regardless of party composition, assures Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for constructive work with the German leadership regardless of its party or any other affiliation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed participants of the 26th session of the Russian-German Potsdam Meetings forum held in Moscow.

"Berlin remains an important international partner for Moscow. We are always open to constructive dialogue with the German leadership regardless of its party’s composition. We are interested in forging mutually respectful and stable relations. We expect the same attitude from the German side," the minister noted.

Lavrov stressed that the forum is an important platform for prominent members of Russia’s and Germany’s political, business, and civic circles to exchange views on a wide range of issues. "In these difficult times, the demand for your work aimed at formulating a unifying agenda cannot be overemphasized," he added. "I’m sure that the Potsdam Meetings’ session will make a useful contribution to the development of Russian-German cooperation in the field of public diplomacy and will enrich the bilateral agenda with new ideas and initiatives".