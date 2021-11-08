Russia to send its observers to regional election in Venezuela, top diplomat says

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia will send observers to the November 21 regional and municipal elections in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday following talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia.

According to him, the Venezuelan side reported on the preparations for the regional and municipal elections. "We are ready to provide all the necessary assistance to our friends in holding them. We will send our observers," he said.

The Russian top diplomat also pointed out that Caracas sent invitations to EU and UN experts to participate in the observation. "We hope that these invitations will also be accepted," he added.