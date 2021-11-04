Russia and Belarus need to ensure labor mobility within Union State - Putin

SEVASTOPOL, November 5. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus need to ensure freedom of movement of citizens, labor mobility of the population within the Union State, while it is also important to take into account all security risks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on Thursday.

"Of course, full-fledged economic integration is impossible without moving forward towards creation of a single migration and visa space. It is important to fully ensure labor mobility of the population, guarantee freedom of movement of our citizens and take into account all the security risks in this area," the head of the Russian state stressed.

This is what the Concept of the Union State’s migration policy is aimed at, he noted.