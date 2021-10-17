Russia’s lower house chairman proposes procedure for recalling Nobel Peace Prize

MOSCOW, October 17. / TASS /. The Nobel Peace Prize has been discredited by the fact that it was awarded to the politicians, who allowed their countries to collapse and unleashed conflicts and wars, Chairman of the State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin stated on his Telegram channel, noting that the trust could be regained after introducing a procedure for withdrawing the award.

The Russian lawmaker noted that "the credibility of the Nobel Prize in the field of fundamental sciences was beyond the question" since it was awarded for real achievements.

According to Volodin, there are now no clear criteria for evaluating the Nobel Peace Prize laureates, although they were specified in Alfred Nobel’s will: contributing to fellowship among nations, the elimination or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace initiatives.

The lower house chairman recalled that in recent years, the Prize had been awarded to former leader of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev, "whose policy brought about the disunity of peoples and the largest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century, the dissolution of the Soviet Union."

Among the laureates were Myanmar politician Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government was later accused of genocide of the Rohingya people, as well as former US President Barack Obama, under whom the Arab Spring took place.

"No doubt that such decisions discredit the Nobel Peace Prize. However, the trust can be restored if one implements the procedure for recalling the Prize in case of established crimes, violations against human rights and freedoms," Volodin pointed out.

The Russian lawmaker castigated as unacceptable the fact that people involved in terrible crimes were awarded with the Noble Prize, while those who really deserve this received no award.