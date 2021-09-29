Kremlin sees signs of censorship in YouTube's actions against RT

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. YouTube's actions in relation to Russian TV channel RT are associated with censorship, they show signs of violation of the Russian laws, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are clear signs that the laws of the Russian Federation have been violated. They have been violated very rudely, because, of course, this is related to censorship, with obstruction of the dissemination of information by the media, and so on," he said, commenting on YouTube deleting two German-language RT channels.

Earlier, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that YouTube deleted two German-language RT channels (RT DE and DFP). Russia’s media watchdog sent a letter to Google demanding to remove all restrictions from these channels and explain the reasons for the decision. Google would face a fine of up to 1 mln rubles ($13,745) if the company refuses to comply with the request and 3 mln rubles ($41,235) upon another refusal.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it would appeal to the authorities with a proposal to take response measures against YouTube and German media in Russia.