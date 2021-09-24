Russian senator slams inclusion of top officials in new US sanctions list

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev took a swipe on Friday at the latest move by the US Congress against Russia, castigating it as ridiculous and in poor taste.

"It is in poor diplomatic taste to include top officials of another state, including the premier, to the sanctions list. Especially amid their timid attempts to jumpstart negotiations on a wide array of problems that are objectively related to all countries," the senator said on his Facebook page.

He blasted the proposal as downright ridiculous given President Biden’s call for countries of the world "to work together as never before" to resolve key problems, above all the coronavirus pandemic.

"So, what does the US leadership proposes as, apparently, their first measure to work together like never before against the pandemic? It proposes adding the Health Minister of the country that was the first to develop a coronavirus vaccine to the sanctions list," Kosachev noted.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives greenlighted an amendment to the defense budget bill that recommends the White House include 35 Russian citizens, including ministers, major businessmen and journalists, to the sanctions list. According to the US legislators, these people could allegedly be involved in human rights violations.