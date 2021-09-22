Russian education minister arrives in Austria for a visit — envoy

VIENNA, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov arrived in Vienna for a visit on Wednesday and held talks with his Austrian counterpart Heinz Fassman, Russia’s Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyublinsky reported.

According to him, the Russian delegation headed by Kravtsov arrived to take part in the EuroSkills Graz 2021 competition held in Austria. The event takes place on September 22-26 in Graz.

"An invested substantive conversation was held about the problems and challenges in the school education in the coronavirus period that our countries share as well as digitalization of the modern education process and professional training," Lyublinsky wrote on his Facebook page. The parties also agreed to continue contacts and exchanging experience on the expert level.